Left Menu
Development News Edition

TADA court frames charges against Yasin Malik, 9 others in Rubaiya Sayeed kidnapping case

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 12-01-2021 13:20 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 13:18 IST
TADA court frames charges against Yasin Malik, 9 others in Rubaiya Sayeed kidnapping case

A special TADA court has framed charges against Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Mohammd Yasin Malik and nine others in a 31-year-old kidnapping case involving Rubaiya Sayeed, the daughter of then union home minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

Malik is presently lodged in Tihar jail, Delhi, after he was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in April 2019 in connection with a terror funding case, a month after his group was banned by the central government.

In March last year, the special TADA court had framed charges against the JKLF chief and six others in another case related to the gunning down of four IAF personnel on the outskirts of Srinagar in January 1990.

Special TADA judge Sunit Gupta on Monday ordered framing of charges against Malik and nine others -- Ali Mohd Mir, Mohd Zaman Mir, Iqbal Ahmad Gandroo, Javed Ahmad Mir, Mohd Rafiq Pahloo, Manzoor Ahmed Sofi, Wajahat Bashir, Mehraj-ud-Din Sheikh and Showkat Ahmad Bakshi.

The 10 are among two dozen accused named by the CBI in its charge-sheet filed before the TADA court. Among the others, Mohammad Rafiq Dar and Mushtaq Ahmad Lone -- both top commanders of JKLF-- are dead and 12 others are absconding.

The absconders include Halima, Javed Iqbal Mir, Mohammad Yaqub Pandit, Riyaz Ahmad Bhat, Khursheed Ahmad Dar, Basharat Rehman Noori, Tariq Ashraf, Shafat Ahmad Shangloo, Manzoor Ahmad, Gulam Mohammad Taploo, Abdul Majeed Bhat and Nissar Ahmad Bhat.

Rubaiya Sayeed was kidnapped by JKLF members on December 8, 1989, from Srinagar to ensure the release of their associates lodged in different jails.

"…From the confessional statements of the accused persons recorded, either under Section 164 CrPC or under Section 15 of TADA Act, supported with the statements of the abductee Rubaiya Sayeed and other prosecution witnesses, it has been prima facie proved that the accused persons have hatched a criminal conspiracy to kidnap the abductee with sole objective to get their persons released from the custody after having negotiation with the Government of J&K as well as Government of India and the accused persons had also succeeded in their nefarious designs and got their persons released from the custody.

"I am of the considered view that sufficient grounds are existing for drawing prima facie presumption that the accused persons namely Malik, Ali Mohd Mir, Iqbal Ahmed Gandroo, Manzoor Ahmed Sofi, Mehraj-u-Din Sheikh and Rafiq Ahmed Pahloo have committed offences under Sections 364/368 /120-B RPC, 3/4 TADA Act & 27 IA Act, whereas, the accused persons namely Mohd Zaman Mir, Javed Ahmed Mir, Wajahat Bashir and Showkat Ahmed Bakshi have committed offences under Sections 120-B read with Sections 368 RPC and Section 3/4 of TADA Act", the Special Judge said.

Hence, the court said, the charges are required to be framed against each of the accused persons, separately, for the delineated offences.

During the investigation, accused Ali Mohammad Mir had voluntarily made the confessional statement under Section 164 CrPC before the Magistrate, whereby, he had admitted his role in the commission of offence as well as disclosed the role played by the other accused persons.

Another accused Mohammad Zaman Mir had in the same manner made confessional statement under Section 164 CrPC before the concerned Magistrate and had disclosed his own role and the roles of other accused persons in the commission of the offence, the court said.

It said the accused, Iqbal Ahmed Gandroo, had also made confessional statement admitting his guilt and role played by him in the whole occurrence. Besides, the accused persons namely Rafiq Pahloo, Wajahat Bashir, Manzoor Ahmed Sofi and Showkat Ahmed Bakshi had made their confessional statements before Prakash Mishra SP CBI, which is found to be admissible in evidence under Section 15 of TADA Act, the court added.

"Since the accused persons besides admitting of their own guilt have also narrated about the participation of other accused persons namely Yaseen Malik, Javed Ahmed Mir and Mehraj-U-Din Sheikh, which can also be used against them as one of the piece of evidence," the court said.

It said the investigating agency has also conducted Test Identification Parade of the accused persons, Ali Mohd Mir, Mohd Rafiq Dar and Mohd Iqbal Gandroo, as per the provision of Section 9 of the Evidence Act and during that proceedings the abductee had identified them and disclosed about the individual participations of each of the accused persons in the commission of offences.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Farmer leaders welcome SC verdict staying implementation of 3 agri laws, but say protest to continue

Farmer leaders welcomed the Supreme Courts order to stay the implementation of three farm laws on Tuesday, but said they would not call off their protest until the legislations are repealed.The Sankyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of aro...

UK PM Johnson's cycling trip was not illegal- London police chief

London police chief Cressida Dick said Prime Minister Boris Johnsons cycle trip to a park 7 miles from Downing Street was not against the law, adding that she wouldnt comment further on an individual case. What I can say is it is not agains...

Kolkata: Sealdah flyover to be closed for metro tunneling

A part of the arterial Sealdahflyover in Kolkata will be closed to traffic from the night ofJanuary 15 to January 19 morning for the construction of thewest-bound tunnel of the East-West Metro corridor, an officialsaid here on Tuesday.The K...

China will give Myanmar a batch of COVID-19 vaccines for free, says ministry

China will give Myanmar a batch of coronavirus vaccines for free, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday.The announcement came as Wang Yi, the Chinese governments top diplomat, wrapped up a two-day visit to Myanmar....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021