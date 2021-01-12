Will hold core committee meeting after SC order on farm laws, says BKU's Rakesh Tikait

As the Supreme Court is hearing the petitions related to central farm laws and is likely to pass an order today, Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said that they will hold a core committee meeting after the proceedings conclude. "After the apex court gives the order, we will hold a core committee meeting and discuss it with our legal team. Then we will decide what needs to be done," Tikait told ANI.

Appreciating the comments made by the Supreme Court in yesterday's hearing, he said: "We are thankful to the top court for taking our issues into consideration." Rajveer Jadavan, State president of Bharatiya Kisan Union, also acknowledged that the Supreme Court criticized the government on Monday for not finding any solution to the farmers' issue.

"The apex court has slammed the government over its failure to solve farmers' issue. The statements made by Supreme Court in itself make the situation clear," Jadavan said. A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde, is hearing a batch of petitions, including those filed by DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, RJD MP Manoj K Jha, regarding the constitutional validity of three farm laws, passed by the Central government along with the plea to disperse protesting farmers.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November last year, against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

