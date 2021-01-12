Debt-ridden man 'shoots self dead' near Noida collectorate

The body of a debt-ridden man, who allegedly shot himself, was found near the Gautam Buddh Nagar Collectorate on Tuesday morning, police said.

Locals spotted Nirdesh, who belonged to Kasganj district in western Uttar Pradesh, lying dead on the service lane of the collectorate in Surajpur police station area, according to officials.

Nirdesh was staying on rent in Surajpur, Greater Noida, a senior officer said.

Central Noida DCP Harish Chander said the incident appears to have taken place somewhere around midnight.

''The police were alerted this morning about the finding of a body on the service lane of the district collectorate. The police reached the spot immediately,'' he said.

''Initial investigation has revealed that he was under debt. He had approached some people for loan and that (financial condition) led him to taking the extreme step,'' he added.

The DCP said preliminary investigation by the forensic team suggests it is a case of suicide.

The body has been taken into custody and sent for post-mortem, he said.

''The bullet was fired on the right side of temple and it emerged out from the left side of his head, leaving a mark. A pistol with a used bullet shell was recovered from the spot,'' Chander said.

The family of the deceased has been contacted and further proceedings are being carried out, he added.

