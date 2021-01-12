Left Menu
Development News Edition

Debt-ridden man 'shoots self dead' near Noida collectorate

The police reached the spot immediately, he said.Initial investigation has revealed that he was under debt.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 12-01-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 13:51 IST
Debt-ridden man 'shoots self dead' near Noida collectorate

The body of a debt-ridden man, who allegedly shot himself, was found near the Gautam Buddh Nagar Collectorate on Tuesday morning, police said.

Locals spotted Nirdesh, who belonged to Kasganj district in western Uttar Pradesh, lying dead on the service lane of the collectorate in Surajpur police station area, according to officials.

Nirdesh was staying on rent in Surajpur, Greater Noida, a senior officer said.

Central Noida DCP Harish Chander said the incident appears to have taken place somewhere around midnight.

''The police were alerted this morning about the finding of a body on the service lane of the district collectorate. The police reached the spot immediately,'' he said.

''Initial investigation has revealed that he was under debt. He had approached some people for loan and that (financial condition) led him to taking the extreme step,'' he added.

The DCP said preliminary investigation by the forensic team suggests it is a case of suicide.

The body has been taken into custody and sent for post-mortem, he said.

''The bullet was fired on the right side of temple and it emerged out from the left side of his head, leaving a mark. A pistol with a used bullet shell was recovered from the spot,'' Chander said.

The family of the deceased has been contacted and further proceedings are being carried out, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

India's top court orders stay on new farm laws that riled growers

Indias Supreme Court ordered an indefinite stay on Tuesday over the implementation of new agricultural laws that have triggered widespread protest from farmers, saying it would set up a panel to hear their objections. For more than a month,...

PREVIEW-Cricket-Busy year for England starts with Sri Lankan spin trial

England begin a busy year of test cricket with an expected trial by spin in Sri Lanka when the first test in Galle gets underway on Thursday. It is the first of 17 tests in a congested 2021 programme for the touring side, who will have to g...

Farmer leaders welcome SC verdict staying implementation of 3 agri laws, but say protest to continue

Farmer leaders welcomed the Supreme Courts order to stay the implementation of three farm laws on Tuesday, but said they would not call off their protest until the legislations are repealed.The Sankyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of aro...

UK PM Johnson's cycling trip was not illegal- London police chief

London police chief Cressida Dick said Prime Minister Boris Johnsons cycle trip to a park 7 miles from Downing Street was not against the law, adding that she wouldnt comment further on an individual case. What I can say is it is not agains...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021