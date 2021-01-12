Maha: Woman injured in firing at Bhiwandi town

A 36-year-old woman was injuredwhen some unidentified persons opened fire at her in Bhiwanditown of Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday, police said.

The unidentified accused allegedly fired two shots atthe woman, who is a resident of Durgesh Park housing complexin Kalher area, in the afternoon, an official from Thanepolice control room said.

The victim was immediately rushed to a local hospital,where she is being treated for her injuries, the officialsaid.

Senior officials have reached the scene of the attackand further details are awaited, he added.

