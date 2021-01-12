Malaysia's capital and financial markets to function as usual during emergency - finmin

Malaysia's capital and financial markets to function as usual during emergency - finminReuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 12-01-2021 14:42 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 14:42 IST
Malaysia's capital markets and financial institutions will continue to operate as usual during the national state of emergency, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.
The government also has enough liquidity to support any additional fiscal stimulus if necessary, it said. Malaysia's king declared the state of emergency on Tuesday to curb the spread of COVID-19.
