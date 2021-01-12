Govt must come forward now to consider farmers's demand, says ex-law min Ashwani Kumar

By Amit Kumar Former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar reacted after Supreme Court's judgment to stay all three farm laws until further order and said "the nation will expect lots from SC to solve humanitarian problems, but essentially it seems the matter of the policy."

"I do not know to what extent the Supreme Court eventually able to resolve the matter. The responsive government must come forward now to favourably consider the demand of the farmers," Ashwani Kumar told ANI. "Supreme Court has decided according to its wisdom and I think the nation will expect lots from the Supreme Court in order to solve the humanitarian problem. I hope the farmer organisations will respond to the gesture of the Supreme Court but essentially it seems the matter of the policy," Kumar added.

"Again, I do not like to comment on the formation of the committee but I think the farmers already have communicated to the highest political levels. If this committee is able to progress with the matter is a welcome step but I have my reservations," the senior Congress leader further said. The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the implementation of all three farm laws, passing orders on a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the laws. The court formed a four-member committee of agriculturists to hear farmers' grievances against the new farm laws. (ANI)

