Six from W Bengal held for cheating by promising jobs abroad

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-01-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 17:27 IST
Mumbai Police on Tuesdayarrested six persons hailing from West Bengal who wereinvolved in cheating job seekers by promising employment inforeign countries, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, unit-8 of the city crime branchraided the office of Mumbaishree Consultancy, a placementagency, in suburban Malad, the police official said.

At least41 Indian passports, fake call letters,contract letters, a printer and a laptop were seized.

Among fake call letters there were some issuedpurportedly by Russian companies, the official said.

The accused charged Rs 80,000 to 1 lakh for securingjobs in foreign countries, but once the money was paid,there would be no further contact, he said.

The police also found Rs 30 lakh in bank accounts ofthe accused and some cash at the office.

All six arrested persons are residents of West Bengaland were staying in Malad area for the last few months, theofficial said.

Three of the accused had earlier cheated joblesspersons in Kolkata using the same modus operandi, he said.

The accused were produced before a court here whichremanded them in police custody till January 18, the officialadded. PTI DCKRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

