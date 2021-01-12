Left Menu
Kremlin foe Navalny says Russian prison authority has asked a court to jail him

Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Tuesday that Russia's prison authority has asked a court to jail him for having allegedly broken the terms of a suspended sentence he has been serving.

Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin's leading critics, was airlifted to Germany for treatment in August after collapsing on a plane in what Germany and other Western nations say was an attempt to murder him with a Novichok nerve agent.

Last month, Russia's prison service ordered Navalny to fly back from Germany at once and report at a Moscow office or be jailed if he failed to return before a deadline.

