Pakistan summons senior Indian diplomat over alleged 'ceasefire violations'PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 12-01-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 18:50 IST
Pakistan on Tuesday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register its protest over alleged ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC).
The Foreign Office alleged that a 10-year-old boy sustained injuries due to the firing in the Nezapir Sector on Monday.
The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the Working Boundary, it said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
