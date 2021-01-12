Left Menu
Sisodia terminates manager of labour office over irregularities in registration of workers

12-01-2021
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia conducted a surprise inspection at northwest Delhi Labour office on Tuesday and terminated its manager on detection of irregularities in registration of construction workers.

After receiving complaints of irregularities in registration of construction workers, Sisodia, who is also the labour minister of Delhi government, conducted a surprise inspection and detected ''grave irregularities'' in a dozen cases, a statement said.

''The deputy chief minister terminated the manager of the North-West Delhi Labour Office with immediate effect,'' it said.

The complaints ranged from violation of proper procedure to negligence on behalf of labour office staff who used photographs of women instead of men in the registration documents.

During the inspection, Sisodia also directed the labour officers to carry out all the work related to registration and welfare of the labourers as per the rules and within the stipulated time period.

The deputy chief minister said no negligence will be tolerated in implementing the comprehensive welfare plans for the labourers, by the Delhi government.

