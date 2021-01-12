Left Menu
As the Supreme Court directed the government to not implement the three farm laws and form a committee to hear all the stakeholders, Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary on Tuesday said that though the decision is against the government, it will be accepted and respected by the Central Government.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 19:13 IST
SC's decision against our wish but Govt respects it:MoS Agri Kailash Choudhary
Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika As the Supreme Court directed the government to not implement the three farm laws and form a committee to hear all the stakeholders, Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary on Tuesday said that though the decision is against the government, it will be accepted and respected by the Central Government.

Speaking to ANI, the Minister said, "Supreme Court's decision is against our wish. We wanted the farm laws to be implemented. However, the court's decision is acceptable to us." The minister also said that the committee is a neutral one and would also fast-track in resolving the issue.

"The committee will speak to farmers across the country. I believe that this committee will be assured that these laws are in favour of farmers. I also believe the matter will be resolved soon," the minister added. On Congress' allegations that the committee has members who had pledged support to farm laws, Choudhary said, "This committee is a Supreme Court-mandated one with neutral people as its members. As far as allegations are considered even Rakesh Tikait too had supported it. He said his father's soul is resting in peace after 27 years."

The minister also said that the government is 'forever' ready for dialogue with farmers. We will talk to them on January 15 as well, he added. "These laws will benefit farmers and will be a step towards doubling the income," the minister said while asserting that the government has been constantly taking major steps and policy decisions to double the income of farmers.

"We had nine rounds of talk and till the third round, they spoke about amendments and it is after that round they started talking about the withdrawal of the laws. Also many even in the opposition supported it," the minister added. Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26, 2020, against the farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

