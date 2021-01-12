Left Menu
Development News Edition

Drugs case:Mumbai's famous Mucchad Paanwala shop co-owner held

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-01-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 20:48 IST
Drugs case:Mumbai's famous Mucchad Paanwala shop co-owner held

The Narcotics Control Bureau on Tuesday arrested Ramkumar Tiwari, one of the owners of thefamous 'Muchhad Paanwala' shop in Mumbai, in connection with adrugs case, an NCB official said.

The paan shop, located at Kemps Corner in southMumbai, is famous as it is frequented by celebrities.

Tiwari was apprehended by a team of the NCB afterquestioning, the official said.

His name cropped up during investigation into a drugscase in which three persons, including a British national,were arrested with 200 kg of drugs from Khar and Bandra areashere on Saturday, he said.

The drugs included ganja, imported contraband like 'OGKush' (a strain of cannabis indica), and curated marijuana,some of which had been sourced from the US, the official said.

Tiwari was summoned by the NCB for questioning onMonday and his statement was recorded, he said.

Following the questioning, he was placed under arreston Tuesday, the official said, adding that further probe intothe case is on.

The NCB on Saturday arrested three persons, includinga British national, for allegedly supplying imported varietiesof ganja in the metropolis.

One of those arrested is a suspect in the drugs casebeing probed after the death of Bollywood actor Sushant SinghRajput in June last year.

Tiwari was produced before a magistrate's court laterin the day and remanded in 14-day judicial custody as the NCBdidn't press for his custody, a lawyer said.

His bail plea is likely to be heard on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

New Foreign Trade Policy to be rolled out from April: Govt

Indias new Foreign Trade Policy, under formulation, will come into effect from April 1, 2021 for five years and will strive to make the country a leader in international trade, the government said on Tuesday. The information was shared with...

First lot of 10 lakh COVID vaccines for Bengal, NE states arrive at Kolkata airport

The first consignment of 10 lakhdoses of COVID-19 vaccines -- 6.89 lakh for Bengal and therest for nearby states -- arrived here on Tuesday afternoon ina special cargo flight from Punes Serum Institute, a seniorofficial of the state health ...

OBITUARY-Sheldon Adelson, casino mogul who made big bets on Trump and Netanyahu, dies at 87

Combative self-made billionaire Sheldon Adelson, who assembled the worlds largest casino empire and used his fortune to nurture conservative politicians and policies in the United States and Israel, has died at age 87. The American casino m...

Las Vegas casino magnate, U.S. Republican donor Sheldon Adelson dies

American casino mogul Sheldon Adelson, who built lavish gambling palaces that made him one of the worlds richest men and became a potent supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has died at age...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021