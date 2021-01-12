Drugs case:Mumbai's famous Mucchad Paanwala shop co-owner held

The Narcotics Control Bureau on Tuesday arrested Ramkumar Tiwari, one of the owners of thefamous 'Muchhad Paanwala' shop in Mumbai, in connection with adrugs case, an NCB official said.

The paan shop, located at Kemps Corner in southMumbai, is famous as it is frequented by celebrities.

Tiwari was apprehended by a team of the NCB afterquestioning, the official said.

His name cropped up during investigation into a drugscase in which three persons, including a British national,were arrested with 200 kg of drugs from Khar and Bandra areashere on Saturday, he said.

The drugs included ganja, imported contraband like 'OGKush' (a strain of cannabis indica), and curated marijuana,some of which had been sourced from the US, the official said.

Tiwari was summoned by the NCB for questioning onMonday and his statement was recorded, he said.

Following the questioning, he was placed under arreston Tuesday, the official said, adding that further probe intothe case is on.

The NCB on Saturday arrested three persons, includinga British national, for allegedly supplying imported varietiesof ganja in the metropolis.

One of those arrested is a suspect in the drugs casebeing probed after the death of Bollywood actor Sushant SinghRajput in June last year.

Tiwari was produced before a magistrate's court laterin the day and remanded in 14-day judicial custody as the NCBdidn't press for his custody, a lawyer said.

His bail plea is likely to be heard on Wednesday.

