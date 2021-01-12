FBI arrests New York man in connection with Capitol riots

FBI arrests New York man in connection with Capitol riotsReuters | New York | Updated: 12-01-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 21:00 IST
A spokesman for the FBI confirmed on Tuesday that agents in New York City had arrested Aaron Mostofsky in connection with the siege on the U.S. Capitol by President Donald Trump's supporters last week, adding to a growing list of suspects who are facing charges.
