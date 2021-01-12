Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priest who spoke at Sen. Kennedy's funeral denies sex abuse

PTI | Barnstable | Updated: 12-01-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 22:02 IST
Priest who spoke at Sen. Kennedy's funeral denies sex abuse

A Roman Catholic priest who delivered the homily at US Sen Ted Kennedy's funeral in 2009 has pleaded not guilty to child sexual abuse.

The Rev. Mark Hession was released on USD 2,500 bail Monday after his arraignment in Barnstable Superior Court in Massachusetts on two counts of rape, indecent assault and battery on a child younger than 14 and witness intimidation, the Cape Cod Times reported.

His passport was confiscated, and he was ordered to stay away from the accuser.

One of Hession's attorneys, Joseph Griffin, declined comment when reached by telephone on Tuesday.

Hession was ordained in 1984 and served at nearly a dozen parishes in southeastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod.

He is charged with assaulting a child on multiple occasions between 2005 and 2008, according to court documents.

Hession has been suspended from ministry by the Diocese of Fall River since 2019, after he sent what the diocese called “inappropriate communications to several adult parishioners.” The diocese said in a statement last month that it is cooperating with law enforcement.(AP) RUPRUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Bird Flu: North Delhi Mayor inspects Naini Lake in Model Town

Amid the bird flu situation in the national capital, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Tuesday inspected the Naini Lake in Model Town area to take stock of the situation.Prakash said that samples of birds have also been taken from the Naini ...

Ugandans baffled by dead perch washed up on Lake Victoria shore

Piles of dead Nile perch have been washing up on the shore of Lake Victoria in Uganda for no obvious reason, threatening the livelihoods of the surrounding communities, locals said.Teddy Nagadya, a fishmonger in Kigungu, a shoreline village...

Disappointed with SC panel, stir to continue till laws get repealed: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Bhartiya Kisan Union BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday disapproved of the Supreme Court appointed panel formed to end the impasse between the farmers unions and the Centre over the new farm laws.Speaking to reporters at the protest site i...

Brazil researchers report disappointing 50.4% efficacy for China's CoronaVac vaccine

A coronavirus vaccine developed by Chinas Sinovac showed general efficacy of 50.4 in a late-stage trial in Brazil, researchers said on Tuesday, barely enough for regulatory approval and far short of earlier indications.The latest results ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021