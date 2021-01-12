Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC asks Tripura govt to hold TTAADC polls by May 17

It is also home to tribalswho form one-third of Tripuras population.The petitioner sought the intervention of the courtfor holding early polls in the council.The State Election Commission in an affidavit onTuesday informed the court that it would publish the voterslist by January 15.Elections to the TTAADC were indefinitely postponed inthe wake of the coronavirus outbreak last year, and after itsterm expired on May 17, the councils administration washanded over to the Tripura governor.The TTAADC came into being under the sixth schedule ofthe constitution in 1985.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 12-01-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 22:15 IST
HC asks Tripura govt to hold TTAADC polls by May 17

The High Court of Tripura onTuesday ordered the state government to conduct elections tothe 30-member Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council(TTAADC) within May 17 this year.

The term of the previous council expired on May 17,2020, but its elections were not held in the wake of theCOVID-19 pandemic situation.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice AkhilAbdulhamid Kureshi and Justice SG Chattopadhyay directed thestate government to hold the polls within May 17.

The bench passed the order while hearing a petitionfiled by a resident of the TTAADC area, which constitutestwo-third of the state's territory. It is also home to tribalswho form one-third of Tripura's population.

The petitioner sought the intervention of the courtfor holding early polls in the council.

The State Election Commission in an affidavit onTuesday informed the court that it would publish the voters'list by January 15.

Elections to the TTAADC were indefinitely postponed inthe wake of the coronavirus outbreak last year, and after itsterm expired on May 17, the council's administration washanded over to the Tripura governor.

The TTAADC came into being under the sixth schedule ofthe constitution in 1985. Of the 30-member council, two seatsare nominated by the governor of Tripura as per the advice ofthe state government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

QUOTES-Reactions to death of Sheldon Adelson, casino mogul and political donor

Following are reactions to the death of American casino mogul Sheldon AdelsonU.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP Sheldon lived the true American dream. His ingenuity, genius, and creativity earned him immense wealth, but his character and philanthr...

Steinmetz denies corruption in Guinea case; says he was not in charge

Israeli businessman Beny Steinmetz on Tuesday denied any role in corruption or forgery linked to mining rights his company secured in Guinea, describing himself as the owner and company ambassador but not the boss.Steinmetz was indicted in ...

Bird Flu: North Delhi Mayor inspects Naini Lake in Model Town

Amid the bird flu situation in the national capital, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Tuesday inspected the Naini Lake in Model Town area to take stock of the situation.Prakash said that samples of birds have also been taken from the Naini ...

Ugandans baffled by dead perch washed up on Lake Victoria shore

Piles of dead Nile perch have been washing up on the shore of Lake Victoria in Uganda for no obvious reason, threatening the livelihoods of the surrounding communities, locals said.Teddy Nagadya, a fishmonger in Kigungu, a shoreline village...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021