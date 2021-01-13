Left Menu
Post-COVID economy has taken off from J&K: Jitendra Singh

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-01-2021 00:37 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 00:37 IST
Union minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said that the huge untapped bamboo reserves of the region will play an important part in the country's future economy and Jammu and Kashmir as well.

Singh was speaking at a function where North East Cane and Bamboo Development Council (NECBDC) under North Eastern Council (NEC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Jammu and Kashmir administration for bamboo entrepreneurship and bamboo infrastructure development.

''With the signing of the MoU, the post-COVID economy has taken off from the UT, and the huge untapped bamboo reserves of the region will be an important part in the country's future economy and Jammu and Kashmir as well,'' he said.

Singh said that years' old dream was fulfilled today as the north-east was connected to Jammu and Kashmir through this pact.

Singh said that bamboo cultivation would be cost effective if done in an institutionalised manner and would eventually revolutionize the economy of the region. He said that common facilitation centres would be established across the Jammu region. ''The onset of the bamboo industry would boost employment and revenue generation in the region,'' he added.

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

