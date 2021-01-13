US justices say women must obtain abortion pill in person

US justices say women must obtain abortion pill in personPTI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2021 07:35 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 07:35 IST
The US Supreme Court has ordered that women must visit a doctor's office, hospital or clinic in person to obtain an abortion pill during the COVID-19 pandemic, though similar rules for other drugs have been suspended during the public health emergency.
Eight days before President Donald Trump leaves office, the justices on Tuesday granted a Trump administration appeal to be able to enforce a long-standing rule on getting the abortion pill, mifepristone. The pill need not be taken in the presence of medical professionals.
The new administration could put the in-person requirement on hold during the public health emergency after Joe Biden takes office on January 20.
The court split 6-3, with the liberal justices in dissent.
