Operation Warp Speed chief adviser Slaoui has resigned - CNBC

Operation Warp Speed chief adviser Slaoui has resigned - CNBCReuters | Updated: 13-01-2021 07:53 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 07:53 IST
Operation Warp Speed Chief Adviser Dr. Moncef Slaoui has resigned at the request of the incoming Biden team, in a plan that would see him stay in the role for a month to help with the transition, CNBC reported on Tuesday.
The chief adviser for the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine program, Slaoui's role leading vaccine development for the government effort is expected to be diminished after Jan. 20, CNBC said https://cnb.cx/3bAxEce.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Biden
- Moncef Slaoui
- Slaoui
- CNBC
- U.S.
ALSO READ
Biden: Trump aides setting 'roadblocks' for his transition team
Saudi court jails women's rights activist, posing challenge for Biden
Trump administration obstructs transition in key security areas, says Biden
Biden sets tone for US-China ties, says coalition needed to confront Beijing
US will reclaim its credibility to lead free world: Biden