Left Menu
Development News Edition

Operation Warp Speed chief adviser Slaoui has resigned - CNBC

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2021 07:53 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 07:53 IST
Operation Warp Speed chief adviser Slaoui has resigned - CNBC

Operation Warp Speed Chief Adviser Dr. Moncef Slaoui has resigned at the request of the incoming Biden team, in a plan that would see him stay in the role for a month to help with the transition, CNBC reported on Tuesday.

The chief adviser for the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine program, Slaoui's role leading vaccine development for the government effort is expected to be diminished after Jan. 20, CNBC said https://cnb.cx/3bAxEce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia launches vaccination drive as COVID-19 deaths hit record

Indonesian President Joko Widodo became the first person in the country to receive a COVID-19 vaccine shot on Wednesday, as the government launched an ambitious vaccination campaign in a bid to stem one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in...

U.S. Capitol Police intelligence chief warned Congress in July of right-wing attacks

The director of intelligence for the U.S. Capitol Police warned Congress in July that rebellion against COVID-19 precautions had accelerated violence by right-wing revolutionary extremists, according to congressional testimony.Four months b...

LG's 2021 UltraGear monitors facilitate fluid gameplay with up to 165Hz display

At the virtual CES 2021, LG unveiled its newest lineup of Ultra monitors -UltraGear, UltraWide and UltraFine - designed for both home and office use and to deliver superior productivity.Starting with the 2021 LG UltraGear gaming monitors, a...

Indonesia confident on finding second 'black box' of crashed plane

Indonesian divers believe they are close to finding the cockpit voice recorder of a Sriwijaya Air jet that plunged into the sea shortly after takeoff with 62 people onboard. Divers retrieved the planes flight data recorder FDR from the seab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021