Punjab to conduct vaccination at 110 sites on Jan 16

Punjab Government is fully geared up for vaccination of health care workers (HCWs) at 110 sites on January 16 with the state receiving 20,450 vials today. Each vial has 10 doses of vaccines which is to be given to the beneficiary in two doses 28 days apart.

Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said that after a long wait, the first batch of corona vaccine 'Covishield' was received by the Health Department officials at Chandigarh Airport. According to a release, the Minister said five vaccination sites per district have been selected for the launch and 100 beneficiaries will be allocated at each site. (ANI)

