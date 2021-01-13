Man held for murder of brother who killed their father

A man was arrested in connection with the murder of his brother, who allegedly killed their father around a week ago in neighbouring Shamli district, police said.

Naked body of Bablu's brother Sanjay (34), resident of Jahangirpur village, was found with injury marks in a field in Dulla Kheri village on January 10, they said.

According to Shamli SP Sukirti Madhav, Bablu and three others were found involved in the murder case. While Bablu and his accomplice Ravinder were arrested on Tuesday, two other accused identified as Lokendra and Dipu are still at large, the SP said.

Those arrested confessed to the killing of Sanjay, police said. Bablu, with the help of three others, strangled his elder brother Sanjay. Bablu told police he did so to avenge his father's killing on January 6. He alleged that his brother, Sanjay, thrashed their father Padam Singh to death over a domestic dispute.

Bablu said Sanjay cremated their father without informing police.

