Chhattisgarh: Naxal with Rs 5 lakh bounty killed in encounter

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 13-01-2021 11:09 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 10:34 IST
Chhattisgarh: Naxal with Rs 5 lakh bounty killed in encounter
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Naxal carrying a reward of Rs 5lakh on his head was killed in an encounter with securityforces in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Wednesday, apolice official said.

The rebel was wanted in connection with several Naxalincidents, Dantewada's Superintendent of Police AbhishekPallava told PTI.

The gunfight took place in a forest between Chikpaland Marjum villages early morning when a joint team of theDistrict Reserve Guard (DRG) and Chhattisgarh Armed Force(CAF) was out on an anti-Naxal operation, he said.

After the exchange of fire stopped, the body of anultra, identified as Hidma Muchaki, was recovered from thespot along with a 9 mm pistol, he said.

Muchaki, who was active as a member of the KatekalyanArea Committee of Maoists, was involved in several Naxalincidents in the area and carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh on hishead, Pallava said.

He said search operation was still on at the encountersite, located around 400 km from the state capital Raipur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

