Bengaluru, Jan 13 (PTI) Following are today's Vegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-01-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 14:13 IST
Bengaluru, Jan 13 (PTI) Following are today's Vegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee

(APMC), Rates per Quintal.

Cauliflower 400-2200, Brinjal 500-2000, Tomato 250-2000,Bitter Gourd 700-2600, Bottle Gourd 200-1600, Ash Gourd 1000-1200, Green Chilly 1000-4600, Banana green 800-2500, Beans1388-6000, Green Ginger 1000-5000, Carrot 600-2500, Cabbage100-2000, Ladies Finger 1000-2600 Snakeguard 500-2400,Beetroot 500-2000, Cucumber 400-2500, Ridgeguard 1000-3200,Raddish 300-1800, Capsicum 1500-5500, Drumstick 3000-8200,Sweet Pumpkin 100-2000, Knoll Khol 400-2000, Lime 400-4000.

