Consider Rao's age, health while making submissions: HC to NIA

The Bombay High Court onWednesday said the NIA and the Maharashtra government shouldconsider the age and health condition of poet-activistVaravara Rao, arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist linkscase, while making submissions on his bail plea.

A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and ManishPitale posted Rao's plea seeking bail on medical grounds forhearing on Thursday.

Rao, one of the accused in the case being probed bythe National Investigation Agency (NIA), was last monthadmitted to Nanavati Hospital here following the HC'sintervention while hearing a petition filed by his wife,raising concerns over his ill-health.

Since then, the private hospital has been submittingperiodical reports on Rao's health condition to the HC.

The Maharashtra government last month agreed to bearthe expenses for his treatment at the Nanavati Hospital.

''The petitioner (Rao) is 88 years' old. Keep in viewhis age and health conditions. While making submissions on thebail plea, reflect on his health. We are all human beings,''Justice Shinde said.

Earlier, Rao had been in and out of the state-run J JHospital here ever since his arrest in the case in June 2018.

In July last year, he tested positive for coronavirusfollowing which he was admitted to the Nanavati Hospital, butlater discharged and sent back to the Taloja jail inneighbouring Navi Mumbai.

Apart from Rao's bail plea, the court is also hearinga petition filed by his wife Hemlatha, alleging a breach ofhis fundamental rights due to his continued incarcerationwithout adequate medical care.

Rao and some other Left-leaning activists were earlierarrested for alleged links with Maoists following the ElgarParishad conclave in Maharashtra's Pune district on December31, 2017.

