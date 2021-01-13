Left Menu
Builder arrested for duping people of Rs 38 lakh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 16:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The chief managing director of a construction company has been arrested from Jaipur for allegedly duping people of Rs 38 lakh on the pretext of giving them plots of land on the Ajmer-Jaipur road, the Delhi police said on Wednesday.

Anil Kumar Sharma (40), who founded his construction company over 20 years ago with its office in West Delhi's Janakpuri, kept launching new projects to raise money and dupe investors, they said.

A probe was initiated against Sharma in 2018 after the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police received several complaints against the builder.

It was alleged that they had purchased plots of land at Asiana Enclave on NH-8, Ajmer-Jaipur road between 2012 and 2014 from the builder. Many also alleged that they had paid in full but have not got possession of land, police said. During the course of investigation, it was revealed that Sharma started a housing project with the name 'Ashiana Enclave' at NH-8, Ajmer Road, Jaipur and made wide publicity with false promises.

According to the police, Sharma cheated 17 people to to tune of Rs 38 Lakh. After preliminary enquiry, a case was registered against Sharma in 2018 and during investigation, bank details were verified and relevant documents were scrutinized.

''Investigation from government land authorities revealed that no approval in the name of project 'Ashiana Enclave' was given by them. Bank records revealed that accused was beneficiary of cheated money,'' said Joint Commissioner of Police (Economic Offences Wing) O P Mishra.

''The accused had been avoiding to join investigation despite repeated notices. In order to apprehend him, a team was constituted and he was arrested from Jaipur on Tuesday. He was produced before the competent court in Delhi and has been taken into a one-day police remand for further investigation,'' he said.

