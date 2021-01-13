J'khand girl hangs herself after father denies permission to visit fair

A 16-year-oldgirl allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday after her fatherdenied her permission to visit a village fair in Jharkhand'sPalamu district, police said.

Her body was found hanging from the ceiling of herroom in Bairohi village in Chattarpur police station area, anofficer said.

The girl's body was sent to Medinirai Medical Collegeand Hospital for post-mortem examination and an investigationis underway, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)