Two juveniles apprehended for killing shopkeeper in Delhi's Jafrabad

A shopkeeper was killed allegedly by two juveniles to take revenge for harassing them in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad, following which the duo was apprehended, police said on Wednesday.

Afzal, 26, was shot dead allegedly by the two juveniles at a lane in Chauhan Bangar in Jafrabad on Saturday night, they said.

A case was registered and a team was constituted to nab the culprits, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said.

As part of the investigation, locals and relatives of the deceased were questioned and CCTV footage was analysed, he said.

''During the probe it surfaced that around six months ago, Afzal had a scuffle with two juveniles and both the families had amicably settled the matter at that time. After that, there had been incidents of heated arguments between Afzal and the two juveniles. So, the two juveniles along with an accomplice planned to eliminate Afzal. As per their plan, they fired at Afzal near his shop,'' Surya said.

The two juveniles were apprehended at Jafrabad Metro Station.

They told police that Afzal used to harass them whenever he saw them in the area. So, they hatched a conspiracy to get rid of him, he said.

Police said a country-made pistol along with two cartridges was recovered from the duo.

