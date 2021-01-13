Left Menu
Corbett Tiger Reserve management model best for all tiger reserves in India: Rudy

PTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 13-01-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 17:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) member and BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy on Wednesday said he recommends the Corbett Tiger Reserve management model as the best for all tiger reserves in the country.

He said the recommendation, based on inspection of 51 tiger reserves in the country, will be part of his report to the Centre.

''I am going to recommend in my report that all tiger reserves in the country should follow the management of Corbett Tiger Reserve as a model,'' he Rudy told reporters at Chilla guest house of the Rajaji Tiger reserve.

On tiger relocation project of Uttarakhand, he expressed satisfaction that commendable efforts were being made to increase population density of tigers in reserves.

Rudy informed the reporters that tigress T1, which went missing from Rajaji Rajaji Tiger reserve's Motichoor range for several weeks has been sighted by camera traps on December 12.

He said that he will talk to the railways about safety of wildlife along the tracks running through Motichoor and Kansrau ranges of Rajaji reserve.

