1984 riots victim claims compensation not paid; HC seeks AAP govt stand

The Delhi High Court Wednesday sought response of the AAP government on a plea by a 1984 anti-Sikh riots victim claiming she has not been paid the compensation announced in 2006 and 2014.

Justice Prathiba M Singh issued notice to the Delhi government and sought its stand on the petition by the woman whose husband had died in the riots.

Balbir Kaur has claimed that she was initially paid a compensation of Rs 3.3 lakh in 1997.

Subsequently, the Delhi government announced compensation of Rs 3.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, in 2006 and 2014, respectively, for the 1984 riots victims.

However, she was not paid any such compensation as was declared by the Delhi government, her petition has said.

She has sought directions to the Delhi government to pay her the compensations declared by it in 2006 and 2014.

