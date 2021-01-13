Left Menu
Development News Edition

Revised National Litigation Policy under process, Centre tells HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 18:28 IST
Revised National Litigation Policy under process, Centre tells HC
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Centre told the Delhi High Court on Wednesday that a ''new and revised'' National Litigation Policy (NLP) was in the works and would be in place in times to come.

The submission by the central government was made before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti SIngh during the hearing of a PIL seeking implementation of the NLP launched in June 2010.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma, appearing for the Law Ministry, told the court that presently there was an application called Legal Information Management and Briefing System (LIMBS) which allows various government departments to see the status of their cases at a glance.

He said, ''A new and revised NLP would be in place in times to come.'' Taking note of the ASG's submission, the bench simply adjourned the matter to February 12.

The PIL by N Bhaskara Rao, a mass communications expert and Shanmugo Patro, a lawyer, has said that NLP was launched in 2010 with the purpose that the government should not involve in frivolous litigation, especially where the stakes are not high. ''The policy aimed to transform the government into an efficient and responsible litigant. The underlying purpose of the policy is to reduce government litigation in courts so that valuable court time is spent in resolving other pending issues to enable the average pendency of a case in a court reduced from 15 years to 3 years,'' the petition has said.

During the brief hearing, Patro told the court that the central government has been over the years claiming before various fora that the NLP would be implemented soon, but till date nothing has been done.

He urged the court to issue notice in the matter, but the bench declined to do so at the present stage.

The petition has claimed that under the NLP, the government would identify bottlenecks and appeals would not be filed where stakes are not high. The policy would also ensure that all pending cases involving the government would be reviewed to filter frivolous and vexatious matters from the meritorious one.

''Cases so identified would be withdrawn, which would also include cases covered by previous decisions of courts. Such withdrawal of the cases would be done in a time bound fashion,'' the petition has said. It has further said that ''Union of India, however, was not adhering to its own aforesaid policy. Neither it is implementing the policy uniformly nor in totality and was, thereby, causing great injustice to the poor.'' PTI HMP SA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Endangered Indian rhinoceros baby is born in zoo in Poland

An endangered Indian rhinoceros was born last week in Polands Wroclaw Zoo, a hopeful development in efforts to preserve the rare animals.Born January 6, the female baby is the first Indian rhinoceros birth in the zoos 155-year history, the ...

2.65 lakh more doses of 'Covishield' reach Gujarat

Consignments of 2.65 lakhdoses of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield reached Gujarat by airand road on Wednesday from Serum Institute of India SII inMaharashtras Pune city, health officials said.The vaccine vials reached Surat and Vadodara by road...

U.S. House plans to send Trump's impeachment to Senate this week -Hoyer

The U.S. House of Representatives is planning to send its articles of impeachment to the Senate as soon as this week, the chambers No. 2 Democrat Steny Hoyer said on Wednesday.There is no reason why we cant send it this week .. We intend to...

Raj governor starts VHP’s fundraising campaign for Arodhya’s Ram temple

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has made a financial contribution for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, beginning a Vishva Hindu Parishad fundraising campaign in the state for the upcoming shrine, a VHP statement said on Wednesd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021