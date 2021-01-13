Rajasthan ACB arrests 2 government officers, petrol pump owner in graft cases

Two Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officers and a petrol pump owner were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in connection with cases of graft in the state's Dausa district on Wednesday, officials said.

The accused include Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Dausa, Pushkar Mittal, SDM, Bandikui, Pinky Meena and petrol pump owner Neeraj Meena, they said.

The owner of a construction company engaged in highway construction complained to the ACB that the district administration and police officers had been demanding a lot of money from him to ensure that he can carry out the work without any problem, the officials said.

Mittal was arrested after he was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from a representative of the construction company. Pinky Meena was arrested for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from the company owner and Neeraj Meena was arrested for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 38 lakh on behalf of former Dausa SP Manish Agarwal, ACB Director General B L Soni said.

''We have adequate evidence that Neeraj Meena had demanded the money for police officials,'' he said.

The ACB conducted searches at the residences of the accused after their arrest, he added.

While the SDMs had demanded money to help the company get possession of the land after acquisition, Agarwal, through Neeraj Meena, had demanded extortion money of Rs 4 lakh and Rs 10 lakh to help the company whenever an FIR is registered against it, ACB Additional Director General (ADG) Dinesh MN said.

The middleman had been demanding a total of Rs 38 lakh (Rs 28 lakh as extortion money for seven months and Rs 10 lakh for helping the company with an FIR) from the construction company owner for Agarwal, he said.

The action was taken against the SDMs and the petrol pump owner after the verification of the complaint, the officials said.

Further investigation in the matter is underway, they said.

