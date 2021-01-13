Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan ACB arrests 2 government officers, petrol pump owner in graft cases

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-01-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 18:31 IST
Rajasthan ACB arrests 2 government officers, petrol pump owner in graft cases

Two Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officers and a petrol pump owner were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in connection with cases of graft in the state's Dausa district on Wednesday, officials said.

The accused include Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Dausa, Pushkar Mittal, SDM, Bandikui, Pinky Meena and petrol pump owner Neeraj Meena, they said.

The owner of a construction company engaged in highway construction complained to the ACB that the district administration and police officers had been demanding a lot of money from him to ensure that he can carry out the work without any problem, the officials said.

Mittal was arrested after he was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from a representative of the construction company. Pinky Meena was arrested for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from the company owner and Neeraj Meena was arrested for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 38 lakh on behalf of former Dausa SP Manish Agarwal, ACB Director General B L Soni said.

''We have adequate evidence that Neeraj Meena had demanded the money for police officials,'' he said.

The ACB conducted searches at the residences of the accused after their arrest, he added.

While the SDMs had demanded money to help the company get possession of the land after acquisition, Agarwal, through Neeraj Meena, had demanded extortion money of Rs 4 lakh and Rs 10 lakh to help the company whenever an FIR is registered against it, ACB Additional Director General (ADG) Dinesh MN said.

The middleman had been demanding a total of Rs 38 lakh (Rs 28 lakh as extortion money for seven months and Rs 10 lakh for helping the company with an FIR) from the construction company owner for Agarwal, he said.

The action was taken against the SDMs and the petrol pump owner after the verification of the complaint, the officials said.

Further investigation in the matter is underway, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Endangered Indian rhinoceros baby is born in zoo in Poland

An endangered Indian rhinoceros was born last week in Polands Wroclaw Zoo, a hopeful development in efforts to preserve the rare animals.Born January 6, the female baby is the first Indian rhinoceros birth in the zoos 155-year history, the ...

2.65 lakh more doses of 'Covishield' reach Gujarat

Consignments of 2.65 lakhdoses of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield reached Gujarat by airand road on Wednesday from Serum Institute of India SII inMaharashtras Pune city, health officials said.The vaccine vials reached Surat and Vadodara by road...

U.S. House plans to send Trump's impeachment to Senate this week -Hoyer

The U.S. House of Representatives is planning to send its articles of impeachment to the Senate as soon as this week, the chambers No. 2 Democrat Steny Hoyer said on Wednesday.There is no reason why we cant send it this week .. We intend to...

Raj governor starts VHP’s fundraising campaign for Arodhya’s Ram temple

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has made a financial contribution for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, beginning a Vishva Hindu Parishad fundraising campaign in the state for the upcoming shrine, a VHP statement said on Wednesd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021