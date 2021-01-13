Drugs: Co-owner of Mumbai's 'Mucchad Paanwala' shop gets bail

A court here on Wednesday grantedbail to Ramkumar Tiwari, one of the owners of the famous''Muchhad Paanwala'' shop who was arrested in connection with adrugs case.

Tiwari was granted bail by the court of a metropolitanmagistrate on the cash bond ofRs 15,000.

Tiwari was questionned for several hours by theNarcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on January 11 after his namecropped up during the investigation into a drugs case in whichthree persons, including a British national, were arrestedwith 200 kg of drugs from suburbs of Khar and Bandra onJanuary 9.

After his arrest on January 12, Tiwari was remanded tojudicial custody after the NCB didn't press for his remand asthe contraband recovered from the accusedwas of a consumablequantity.

The NCB had said the seized drugs included ganja,imported contraband ''OG Kush'' (a strain of cannabis indica),and curated marijuana, some of which had been allegedlysourced from the US.

The paan shop, located at Kemps Corner in southMumbai, is famous as it is frequented by celebrities.

The paan shop got this unique name as one of thebrothers who had founded the shop sported a huge moustache.

PTI AVINSK NSK

