12-kg heroin seized near Indo-Pak border in Amritsar

Twelve kilogram of heroin was seized by the Border Security Force in Amritsar sector near the Indo-Pak border here on Wednesday, the BSF said.

An official of the BSF said the force seized a 13-feet-long PVC pipe which was used for pushing the heroin consignment by smugglers from Pakistan into India.

