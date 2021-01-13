12-kg heroin seized near Indo-Pak border in Amritsar

12-kg heroin seized near Indo-Pak border in AmritsarPTI | Amritsar | Updated: 13-01-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 18:40 IST
Twelve kilogram of heroin was seized by the Border Security Force in Amritsar sector near the Indo-Pak border here on Wednesday, the BSF said.
An official of the BSF said the force seized a 13-feet-long PVC pipe which was used for pushing the heroin consignment by smugglers from Pakistan into India.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
