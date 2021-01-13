Left Menu
Inmate commits suicide in Haryana jail

A 34-year-old inmate lodged in Ambala central jail allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the prison toilet Wednesday morning.Vijay Pal, a resident of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, was convicted in a murder case, police said.The inmate hanged himself with the help of a bedsheet, they said.He was rushed to the local civil hospital where he was declared brought dead. The relatives of the deceased have been informed about the incident, police added.

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 13-01-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 18:50 IST
