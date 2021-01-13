Inmate commits suicide in Haryana jail

A 34-year-old inmate lodged in Ambala central jail allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the prison toilet Wednesday morning.

Vijay Pal, a resident of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, was convicted in a murder case, police said.

The inmate hanged himself with the help of a bedsheet, they said.

He was rushed to the local civil hospital where he was declared brought dead. Police said the cause of suicide could not be ascertained so far. The relatives of the deceased have been informed about the incident, police added. PTI CORR CHS SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)