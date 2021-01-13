Left Menu
Kejriwal asks Delhi Jal Board officials to complete all projects within stipulated time frame

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 18:57 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday asked Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials to complete all projects within the stipulated time frame and prevent unnecessary expenditure.

The chief minister chaired a high-level review meeting on the ongoing DJB projects to provide round-the-clock water supply and connect every household to the sewer system.

''We have to complete all projects within the stipulated time frame to provide relief to the people and also prevent unnecessary expenditure. I want every Delhiite to have access to round-the-clock clean and safe water in the future,'' he said.

