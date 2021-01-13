Left Menu
Development News Edition

REUTERS NEXT -DHL Express CEO says everything going to plan post-Brexit

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 19:00 IST
REUTERS NEXT -DHL Express CEO says everything going to plan post-Brexit

CEO of DHL Express John Pearson said on Wednesday everything was going according to plan since Brexit, with no suspension of service since the agreement on Dec. 24 last year.

"If you think how long we had to prepare for the pandemic, which was a month or so, and if you think how long we had to prepare for Brexit, we've had teams on this for the best part of a couple of years," Pearson said at the Reuters Next conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Review shows Australia made huge miscalculation on funds transfers, Vatican says

A joint review of money transfers from the Vatican to Australia showed that between 2014 and 2020 only A9.5 million 7.35 million transited instead of the A2.3 billion originally calculated by Australias financial watchdog, the Vatican said ...

TMC's Sougata Roy asks Left Front, Congress to support Mamata Banerjee to fight against BJP in Assembly polls

Slamming the Left Front and the Congress party on Wednesday, Trinamool Congress TMC leader Sougata Roy asked both the parties to support West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee in her fight against Bharatiya Janata Party BJ...

"Russia is my country": Despite risks, Kremlin critic Navalny to fly home

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny plans to fly back to Russia on Sunday for the first time since he was poisoned in August, despite the risk of being jailed on his return from Germany.The decision, announced by Navalny on Wednesday, signals his...

Karnataka to receive 20,000 doses of Covaxin

Karnataka is set to receive a total of 20,000 doses of Covaxin, which will be arriving in the state soon, said State Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday. While speaking to the media here, Dr S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021