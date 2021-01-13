Militants hurl grenade at CRPF personnel in Srinagar; no damage done

Militants lobbed a grenade on CRPF personnel at Rainawari chowk in the city on Wednesday but there was no damage done due to the explosion, officials said here.

The ultras lobbed the grenade at a mobile security checkpoint set up by the CRPF at Rainawari in the old city, they said.

The officials said the grenade exploded by the roadside without causing any damage.

