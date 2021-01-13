Left Menu
Development News Edition

Irish prime minister apologises for abuses at Mother and Baby homes

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 13-01-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 19:20 IST
Irish prime minister apologises for abuses at Mother and Baby homes

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin on Wednesday offered a formal apology in parliament for the treatment of unmarried mothers and their babies in a network of Catholic Church run homes from the 1920s to the 1990s.

A government-commissioned report published on Tuesday found an "appalling" mortality rate of around 15% among children born at the homes, reflecting brutal living conditions. Around 9,000 children died in all.

"On behalf of the government, the state and its citizens, I apologise for the profound generational wrong visited upon Irish mothers and their children who ended up in a Mother and Baby Home or a County Home," Martin told parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

209 more test positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhands COVID-19 tally climbed to 94,170 on Wednesday with 209 fresh infections while the death toll mounted to 1,593 as four more people succumbed to the disease, according to a state health department bulletin.Dehradun district repor...

COVID-19: Irdai tells insurers to have agreement with health providers on treatment rates

Regulator Irdai on Wednesday advised general and health insurers to have agreements with health providers on rates for treatment of COVID-19 on the lines of other diseases. In a circular, the regulator said in case of cashless claims under ...

Cabinet approves procurement of 73 LCA Tejas Mk-1A and 10 LCA Tejas Mk-1 aircrafts

The Cabinet met under the Chairmanship of Prime Minister in New Delhi on 13 January and has approved procurement of 73 LCA Tejas Mk-1A fighter aircraft and 10 LCA Tejas Mk-1 Trainer aircraft at the cost of Rs. 45,696 Crore along with Design...

U.S. safety board urges automakers to update EV fire response guides

The National Transportation Safety Board NTSB on Wednesday urged automakers to address inadequate vehicle manufacturers emergency response guides to address electric vehicle fires.The recommendations follow a series of NTSB investigations i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021