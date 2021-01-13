Left Menu
Karnataka to receive 20,000 doses of Covaxin

Karnataka is set to receive a total of 20,000 doses of Covaxin, which will be arriving in the state soon, said State Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 13-01-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 19:29 IST
Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka is set to receive a total of 20,000 doses of Covaxin, which will be arriving in the state soon, said State Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday. While speaking to the media here, Dr Sudhakar said, "The only difference between Covaxin vial and Covi-shield vial is that the latter has 5 ml of the vaccine in a vial and Covaxin has 10 ml of the vaccine in a vial. One vial can vaccinate 20 people. Both the vaccine will be given in the state and there is no choice for any."

"The central government has issued a guideline regarding which district and which staff to be given the vaccination. All districts will be distributed with the vaccine to inaugurate the vaccination drive on January 16th," said the Health Minister. The minister also congratulated the newly-inducted ministers to the Chief Minster BS Yediyurappa cabinet and said some of the leaders could not make into the list, but they will be given a suitable position in the party.

"Our government is working transparently and taking all the schemes to the doorsteps of the beneficiaries. There will be unhappiness when a cabinet is expanded, but it's a part of democracy," said Sudhakar. "All leaders are united and there is no dissidence in the party," he emphasised.

Covishield and Covaxin, the two COVID-19 vaccines, which have received Emergency Use Authorisation (EAU), have been tested on thousands of people and side-effects are negligible, Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, said on Tuesday and noted that the two "are safest of the vaccines". "Both the vaccines (Covishield and Covaxin) have been authorised for emergency use and there should be no doubt about their safety. They have been tested on thousands of people and side-effects are negligible. There is no risk of any significance," Dr Paul said.

The first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive is scheduled to start from January 16 onwards. Earlier, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had said the central government is having close collaboration with states and Union Territories for vaccine roll-out. "All preparations are on track for vaccine roll-out from January 16," he had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

