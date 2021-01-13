Left Menu
Army Day parade rehearsal held in Delhi Cantonment, gallantry awards presented

A full dress rehearsal of Army Day Parade was held at Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi Cantonment on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 19:37 IST
Army Day Parade full-dress rehearsal at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi. Image Credit: ANI

A full dress rehearsal of Army Day Parade was held at Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi Cantonment on Wednesday. Gallantry awards were conferred posthumously at the event.

The wife of Havildar Baljeet of Kumaon Regiment received the gallantry award. Havildar Baljeet lost his life in an operation in 2019. Earlier in 2018, his wife had received the Sena Medal on his behalf. The widow of Sepoy Sandeep of 55 Rashtriya Rifles, who lost his life in 2019 in an operation in which two terrorists were eliminated, also received the award.

Addressing the gathering, Lt General RP Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Command, recalled the sacrifices made by the soldiers in the line of duty. (ANI)

