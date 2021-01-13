Sri Lankan court orders release of 26 Indian fishermen

A Sri Lankan court has freed26 Indian fishermen arrested by the Lankan navy for allegedlyfishing in that country's waters, officials here said onWednesday.

However, the court ordered for the 'nationalisation'of the four mechanised boats and other equipment siezedduring the arrest of the fishermen, the officials said.

A total of 22 fishermen hailing from here and fourfrom Puthukottai, arrested last month, were ordered to bereleased by the court.

The court also cautioned the fishermen againstentering the country's waters (illegally) in the future andwarned of two years' imprisonment, if apprehended.

Local fishermen associations opposed the detention ofthe boats and equipment, saying they were the sole means oflivelihood for the persons concerned.

