Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sri Lankan court orders release of 26 Indian fishermen

PTI | Rameswaram | Updated: 13-01-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 19:44 IST
Sri Lankan court orders release of 26 Indian fishermen

A Sri Lankan court has freed26 Indian fishermen arrested by the Lankan navy for allegedlyfishing in that country's waters, officials here said onWednesday.

However, the court ordered for the 'nationalisation'of the four mechanised boats and other equipment siezedduring the arrest of the fishermen, the officials said.

A total of 22 fishermen hailing from here and fourfrom Puthukottai, arrested last month, were ordered to bereleased by the court.

The court also cautioned the fishermen againstentering the country's waters (illegally) in the future andwarned of two years' imprisonment, if apprehended.

Local fishermen associations opposed the detention ofthe boats and equipment, saying they were the sole means oflivelihood for the persons concerned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Belarus reports 1,972 new COVID-19 cases

Minsk Belarus, January 13 ANIXinhua Belarus reported 1,972 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking its nationwide tally to 217,696, according to the countrys health ministry.There have been 2,281 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringin...

Mandate of 30 days' notice under Special Marriage Act optional: Allahabad HC

In a judgement that is likely to bring relief to inter faith couples, the Allahabad High Court Wednesday declared as optional the mandatory publication of notice of intended marriages under the Special Marriage Act, saying it violated the R...

Attacked by mob trying to occupy land, Assam forest personnel open fire

Six members of aforest department team were injured in an attack by a mobattempting to occupy its land in Assams Kokrajhar district onWednesday, following which the personnel opened fire, anofficial said.However, no casualty was reported in...

VP Naidu wishes people on eve of Makar Sankranti and Pongal

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu wished the people on the eve of Makar Sankranti and Pongal. Following is the full text of his message I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all our citizens on the auspicious occasion of Ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021