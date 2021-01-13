Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noida: Man gets 8 years in prison for kidnapping, raping minor girl

PTI | Noida | Updated: 13-01-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 19:55 IST
Noida: Man gets 8 years in prison for kidnapping, raping minor girl

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district sentenced a man to eight years in prison for kidnapping a girl to compel her for marriage and raping her seven years ago here, police said on Wednesday.

In the verdict announced on Monday, the district and sessions court also slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict. In case of non-payment of fine, the convict will have to undergo an additional jail term of four months, a police spokesperson said.

This is the 10th conviction in a case of crime against women in the district under the ''Mission Shakti'' campaign launched by the state government last year, the official said.

The accused, a native of Allahabad who was staying in a rented accommodation in a village here, raped the girl in 2013, following which he was booked by the local Phase 2 police, the spokesperson said.

An FIR was lodged against him under sections 376 (rape), 366 (kidnapping or inducing woman to compel her for mar­riage), 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He was also booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Belarus reports 1,972 new COVID-19 cases

Minsk Belarus, January 13 ANIXinhua Belarus reported 1,972 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking its nationwide tally to 217,696, according to the countrys health ministry.There have been 2,281 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringin...

Mandate of 30 days' notice under Special Marriage Act optional: Allahabad HC

In a judgement that is likely to bring relief to inter faith couples, the Allahabad High Court Wednesday declared as optional the mandatory publication of notice of intended marriages under the Special Marriage Act, saying it violated the R...

Attacked by mob trying to occupy land, Assam forest personnel open fire

Six members of aforest department team were injured in an attack by a mobattempting to occupy its land in Assams Kokrajhar district onWednesday, following which the personnel opened fire, anofficial said.However, no casualty was reported in...

VP Naidu wishes people on eve of Makar Sankranti and Pongal

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu wished the people on the eve of Makar Sankranti and Pongal. Following is the full text of his message I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all our citizens on the auspicious occasion of Ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021