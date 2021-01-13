Mandate of 30 days' notice under Special Marriage Act optional: Allahabad HC

In a judgement that is likely to bring relief to inter faith couples, the Allahabad High Court Wednesday declared as optional the mandatory publication of notice of intended marriages under Special Marriage Act, saying it violated the Right To Privacy. Making such publication mandatory would invade in the fundamental rights of liberty and privacy, the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court said.

It would also affect the couple's freedom to choose marriage ''without interference from state and non-state actors'', Justice Vivek Chaudhary said.

He said it shall be optional for the parties to the intended marriage to make a request in writing to the marriage officer to publish or not to publish such a notice.

