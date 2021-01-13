Attacked by mob trying to occupy land, Assam forest personnel open fire

Six members of aforest department team were injured in an attack by a mobattempting to occupy its land in Assam's Kokrajhar district onWednesday, following which the personnel opened fire, anofficial said.

However, no casualty was reported in the firing whichtook place at Goraibazar village near Indo-Bhutan Border.

As a mob gathered near the village and tried to occupyforest land, employees of the department reached the spot andasked them to clear the area.

However, they refused and attacked the team membersleaving six of them injured, the official said.

An official vehicle was also damaged in the attack.

The forest department personnel then opened fire todisperse the mob while a police team also reached the village.

The situation is currently under control thoughtension prevails in the area, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)