J-K receives first batch of Covishield vaccine

Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday received the first batch of Covid-19 vaccine, "Covishield" from Serum Institute of India (SII), Pune.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 13-01-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 21:32 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday received the first batch of Covid-19 vaccine, "Covishield" from Serum Institute of India (SII), Pune. As many as 1,46,500 doses of the Covishield vaccine have been received out of which 79,000 are for the Kashmir division and 67,500 are for the Jammu division.

The vaccine is being stored at the Divisional cold chain stores at Jammu and Kashmir divisions from where it will be distributed to all the Districts maintaining the cold chain at all levels. Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Samir Mattoo and Dr Qazi Haroon, State Immunization Officer, Jammu and Kashmir received the vaccine at Divisional Vaccine store at Barzulla, Srinagar in Kashmir while as Dr Renu Sharma, Director Health Services Jammu/Director Family Welfare, Jammu and Kashmir received the vaccine at Divisional vaccine store, DHS Jammu.

Speaking on the occasion, Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education said, "The vaccine will be sent to all the districts and immunization points across the union territory (UT)." He informed that the vaccines will be ferried to the far-flung areas which are cut off due to heavy snowfall with the help of the choppers so that all the healthcare workers are vaccinated even in the most difficult and inaccessible areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

The vaccination drive will start from January 16, 2021, all across the UT. (ANI)

