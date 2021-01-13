Kerala govt allots land in Kasaragod dist to Naval academy

The Kerala governmenton Wednesday decided to hand over land in south Thrikkarippurvillage of Kasaragod District to the Ezhimala Naval Academy.

A cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief MinisterPinarayi Vijayan, decided to hand over land in Hosdurg Talukto the Naval Academy as a goodwill gesture, a state governmentrelease said.

The state government also decided to sign anamendment to the agreement with the Railways to construct 27Rail Over/under bridges.

The cabinet also decided to allot Rs 25 crore, fromthe Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF), to NORKAROOTS (forum for addressing non-resident Keralites problems)for financial assistance provided to expatriates, who returnedto Kerala from abroad following the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the release, Rs 10,000 each will beallotted to the 22 families of Kashmiri handicraft traders inKovalam who have lost their livelihood due to the pandemic.

It also said Palakkad District Collector D Balamuralihas been appointed as the Labour Commissioner.PTI RRT BNWELCOME BNWELCOME

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)