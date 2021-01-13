Registration of young job-seekers to curb missing cases: CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief MinisterShivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday asked police officers toensure that young men and women do not go missing when theygo out of their natives places in search of employment.

Arrangements should be made to ensure registration ofdetails of young men and women who go out seeking employment,along with their mobile numbers with authorities, an officialrelease quoted Chouhan as saying.

The statement was issued after news reports saidChouhan has suggested putting in place a system for keeping apolice record of women who go out of their native districtsfor work.

News is being circulated in social media that everyworking woman must get registered at the local police stationand that police will keep an eye on their movement, therelease said.

However, the fact is that Chouhan has instructedpolice officers to ensure that young men and women (betabeti) do not go missing when they go out of their nativesplaces in search of employment, an official release said.

Chouhan directed registration of details of youngstersgoing out of their native districts for employment atdifferent levels - state, district and gram panchayat -depending on their potential workplace, it said.

According to the release, Chouhan said the policedepartment will play a key role in this task, which will beundertaken in coordination with other departments.

''Such an arrangement will ensure that children (beta-beti) who go out of their districts or the state can be helpedif they get into any trouble.

''Children can also contact and apprise the police ordepartment concerned with their difficulty. Quick action canbe taken in case they go missing,'' the release said.

Disappearance of girls is a matter of concern.

Tracing missing girls should be a priority.

''A system should be created so that a complete recordof girls going out of their districts for work, employment etcis maintained so that they can file a complaint,'' Chouhan wasquoted as saying during a meeting in a Public RelationsDepartment press release issued on Monday.

''There should be a system where registration is mademandatory for those going out of districts for work, said theJanuary 11 release.

Reacting to the Monday release, the Congress said thisshows the state governments failure in controlling crimeagainst women.

This is CMs gimmick to make headlines. Girls who goout for work do so after informing their family.

''But how girls who go missing will get registered withthe local administration? State Congress spokesman BhupendraGupta asked.

