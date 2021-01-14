Left Menu
Farmers can't expect justice from apex court’s panel: UP Cong chief Lallu

Updated: 14-01-2021 01:14 IST
Uttar Pradesh state Congress president Ajai Kumar Lallu on Wednesday asserted that farmers protesting against the three central farm laws cannot expect justice from the Supreme Court-appointed panel because four of its members have already favoured the laws in past.

Talking to reporters here, Lallu said with the apex court intervening in the matter, the farmers had expected that it would repeal the law.

But with the Supreme Court merely staying their implementation, the farmers are worried and they will not be satisfied with anything less than the repeal of those laws, Lallu added.

“Since all the four members of the apex court-appointed committee had publicly expressed their views in favour of the laws passed by the Centre, justice cannot be expected,” said Lallu.

When the Supreme Court intervened in the matter taking note of the plight of farmers sitting under the open sky in the chilling cold, the farmers expected the repeal of the law by the court, but they have been dismayed over the apex court’s order.

The UP Congress chief made these remarks while interacting with reporters on the Yamuna Expressway while on his way back to Lucknow from Agra, where he had appeared in a court for lawmakers to seek bail in a case of disobeying government officials and violating various provisions of the Epidemic Act in May last year.

Lallu had appeared in Agra’s MP/MLA court along with his party colleagues Pradeep Mathur and Vivek Bansal.

The trio had been booked on May 19, 2020 by Fatehpur Sikri police under sections 188 and 269 of the Indian Penal Code and section (2)4 of the Epidemic Act when they had visited Agra with a fleet of over 800 buses to hand them over to the UP government to ferry migrants workers on their long march back home amid the Covid lockdown.

The trio was granted bail by Additional District Judge Umakant Zindal.

