Tragic Accident: One Dead, One Injured During Sewage Line Cleaning Operation at Delhi Mall

A 32-year-old man died and another was stated to be serious after they drowned while cleaning a sewage line at a mall here, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Hare Krishna Prasad, and the injured was identified as Sagar (20), they said.

According to an FIR, accessed by PTI, the incident occurred at 2.30 pm on May 12, and a PCR call was received regarding the drowning of two individuals while cleaning the sewage line at a mall in Sector-10, Rohini.

''It was found that two individuals cleaning the sewage line accidentally drowned,'' read the FIR.

According to the FIR, they were taken to the BSA Hospital, where Prasad was declared brought dead, while Sagar was injured and admitted to the hospital. The doctor's report stated that Sagar was in a critical condition due to drowning and was unfit for a making a statement.

''It was revealed during the inquiry that both individuals were employed as sweepers by a private company, which is responsible for the maintenance of the mall,'' read the FIR.

