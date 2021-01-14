Heroin worth Rs 7 lakh seized, 2 women arrested

Mizoram Excise and Narcoticsdepartment seized heroin worth Rs 7 lakh and arrested twowomen from Durtlang Leitan locality here, an official said.

Excise and Narcotics department spokesperson PeterZohmingthanga said on Wednesday that the contraband weighing284 gm was smuggled from Myanmar.

The two accused were booked under relevant sections ofthe Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, hesaid.

