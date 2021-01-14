TN celebrates Pongal with fervour

The harvest festival Pongal wascelebrated across Tamil Nadu on Thursday with fervour, withthe famous jallikattu, the bull-taming sport, in Maduraiadding spice to the festivities.

People woke up early, dressed up in traditional attireand prepared the sweet dish Pongal to herald the auspiciousTamil month 'Thai' during which marriages are held and newventures started.

Colourful 'kolams' (rangoli) wishing people a happyPongal were seen drawn in front of many homes, while prayersseeking divine blessings for a good year ahead were alsoheld.

People greeted each other, even as leaders includingTamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister KPalaniswami, his deputy O Panneerselvam and DMK President M KStalin extended their festival greetings.

In Madurai, at the famous Avaniapuram jallikattu,charging bulls challenged the grit and determination of the''maadupidi veerargal'' (the tamers) and rewards were galorefor the winners in this contest between the man and thebeast.

Before and during the event, necessary COVID-19precautions were taken.

Keeping to the trend, big ticket 'Master' Tamil moviefeaturing top stars Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi and MalavikaMohanan had hit the theatres on Wednesday.

In a big bonanza, the Tamil Nadu government had earlierannounced and provided Rs 2,500 as Pongal gift to the peoplein the wake of the coronavirus-induced lockdown, besides a kitthat included rice, required to make the sweet dish Pongal.

